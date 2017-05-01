Negative Media Coverage Likely to Impact Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) have trended negative this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Red Hat earned a daily sentiment score of -0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the open-source software company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 88.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.44. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Hat will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on Red Hat to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Vetr cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $95.00 price target on Red Hat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Red Hat from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/negative-press-coverage-likely-to-affect-red-hat-rht-share-price-updated.html.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,072 shares in the company, valued at $36,076,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $26,668.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,734.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,942 shares of company stock worth $10,023,121 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.