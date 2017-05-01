NetSuite (N) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about NetSuite (NYSE:N) has been trending negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetSuite earned a news sentiment score of -0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NetSuite (NYSE:N) opened at 90.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. NetSuite has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

