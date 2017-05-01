Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Share Price

Media headlines about OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) have trended negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OMNOVA Solutions earned a news sentiment score of -0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) opened at 9.50 on Monday. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $426.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 2.09.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Plaut Giesselman sold 6,000 shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Lemay sold 34,239 shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $320,134.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

