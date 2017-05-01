Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 1.91% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 310,102 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company’s market cap is $858.91 million. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Gili Iohan sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 111,803 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $3,448,004.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,682,040.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,011 shares of company stock worth $19,175,142. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Natixis Asset Management purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $301,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 285,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 198,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

