Brokerages Set Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Navigator Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) opened at 12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $668.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Navigator Holdings has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $16.33.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Navigator Holdings had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Navigator Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the third quarter worth $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator Holdings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

