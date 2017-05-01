Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.00. Navigator Holdings posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator Holdings.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Navigator Holdings had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm earned $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Navigator Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Navigator Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/navigator-holdings-ltd-nvgs-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares. Navigator Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $751.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator Holdings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator Holdings (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.