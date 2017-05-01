Navient Corp (NAVI) Bonds Rise 0.3% During Trading

An issue of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) bonds rose 0.3% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on June 17, 2019. The debt is now trading at $102.75 and was trading at $102.92 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Navient Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navient Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navient Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded up 0.8559% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.3301. 437,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.0642 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gilleland Diane Suitt sold 5,467 shares of Navient Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $86,870.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 6,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navient Corp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient Corp during the third quarter worth $150,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Navient Corp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Navient Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

