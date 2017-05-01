Natus Medical (BABY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.46

News headlines about Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natus Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABY. Benchmark Co. decreased their target price on shares of Natus Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) opened at 35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. Natus Medical has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

