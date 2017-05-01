Nature Group PLC (NGR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nature Group PLC (LON:NGR) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.87) target price on the stock.

Nature Group PLC (LON:NGR) traded up 0.0000% on Friday, hitting GBX 9.5625. Nature Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.75 and a one year high of GBX 17.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.58 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.91.

In related news, insider Berend van Straten acquired 75,000 shares of Nature Group PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,715.30).

Nature Group PLC Company Profile

Nature Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing reception and treatment services for oily and polluted wastewaters, the ownership and application of intellectual and proprietary rights related to such treatment, and the provision of reception and treatment plants for oily waste in onshore and offshore locations.

