Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $16.616 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.16% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,419,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 1,114,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,741,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,188,000 after buying an additional 711,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4,869.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 547,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 536,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) opened at 55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.14. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-16-616-million-stake-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $356,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,464. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.