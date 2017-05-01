Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $16.548 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the fourth quarter worth $18,161,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 5.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,831,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 7.1% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 38,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 551,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) opened at 61.24 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $955 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Amdocs Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

