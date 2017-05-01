Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) PT Raised to $19.00 at National Securities

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target lifted by National Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, April 13th. National Securities currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

“• On 4/10/17 Golub announced $97.1 million new middle market originations for the quarter ended 3/31/17. Additionally, the company invested $8.9 million in its senior loan fund (SLF) co-managed by RGA Reinsurance Company. Of the commitments, 42% were one-stop, 57% senior secured, and 1% were equity. This is a stark change from quarters past where one-stop loans comprised the vast majority of origination volume.



• Despite the relatively low origination volume, GBDC guided towards a 2.2% Q/Q increase in the fair value of total investments, leading us to believe that fair value marks were positive and prepayments likely low.



• In March GBDC completed a secondary equity offering of 1.75 million shares with a 263,500 green shoe which we model will be exercised in full. This was done at $19.03/share or a 21% premium to trailing quarter NAV/share and should be highly accretive on a NAV basis. Additionally, since offerings are done on a very small basis relative to GBDC’s size we note that there should not be any lag on earnings from deployment.



• We are revising our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate from $1.27 to $1.26 and maintaining our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate of $1.28.



,” National Securities’ analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 20.31 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Golub sold 955,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,703,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 27.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

