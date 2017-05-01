National Pension Service Sells 2,930 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $138,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 157.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $5,118,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,833 shares of company stock worth $49,360,272. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

