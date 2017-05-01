National Pension Service Has $15.364 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,365,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,426,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,572,000 after buying an additional 531,521 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,534,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,652,000 after buying an additional 411,998 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,174,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,932,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,807,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 64.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other Cerner news, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

