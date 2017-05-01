Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional Capital LLC now owns 1,966,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 1,566,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $75,091,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 94.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,517,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,676,000 after buying an additional 739,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 70.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,660,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $72,563,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) opened at 95.89 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $112.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post $6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $140.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

