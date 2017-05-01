National Pension Service Sells 58,072 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,072 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 189.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.43 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Hilliard Lyons raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

