Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,838 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 98,089 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after buying an additional 1,899,083 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,167 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 104.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 186,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) opened at 12.75 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 2.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company earned $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Vetr upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 57,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $888,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,508.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,571. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

