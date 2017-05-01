BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 34.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s market capitalization is $13.15 billion.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Vetr upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $195,180.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

