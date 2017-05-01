National Grid plc (NGG) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid plc were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. TNB Financial bought a new stake in National Grid plc during the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Grid plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,945,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in National Grid plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 194,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Grid plc by 40.1% in the third quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in National Grid plc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.4224 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/national-grid-plc-ngg-stake-raised-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec upgraded National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.