National Grid plc (NGG) Stake Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid plc were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc by 529.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid plc by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid plc by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) traded down 0.347% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.645. 74,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.603 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $5.4224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised National Grid plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Investec raised National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

