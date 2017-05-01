National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 440 ($5.68) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on National Express Group PLC from GBX 405 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Express Group PLC to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 406 ($5.24) to GBX 358 ($4.62) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group PLC to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.78) to GBX 400 ($5.16) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.10) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Express Group PLC from GBX 405 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 405.20 ($5.23).

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) traded up 0.4781% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 357.2034. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.81. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 252.81 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.82 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Express Group PLC (NEX) Price Target Increased to GBX 440 by Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/national-express-group-plc-nex-price-target-increased-to-gbx-440-by-analysts-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.41 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from National Express Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.87. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 444,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £1,580,978.20 ($2,041,288.83). Also, insider Matthew Ashley sold 40,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.64), for a total value of £144,598.02 ($186,698.54).

National Express Group PLC Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.