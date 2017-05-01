National Bank Financial Raises Metro, Inc. (MRU) Price Target to C$47.00

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Metro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.08.

Shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) opened at 46.78 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/national-bank-financial-raises-metro-inc-mru-price-target-to-c47-00.html.

In other news, Director La Flèche Eric Richer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.41, for a total value of C$404,100.00. Also, insider Simon Rivet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.10, for a total transaction of C$60,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,186.

About Metro

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as well as approximately 260 drugstores under the Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

