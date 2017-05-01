Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have underperformed the Zacks categorized Securities Exchanges industry year to date. Nonetheless, Nasdaq remains focused on growth through acquisitions and organic initiatives that enable entry and cross-selling opportunities into new markets at a low-cost and highly-flexible platform. The company displays its prudence by accelerating its non-transaction revenue base. Notably, Nasdaq realigned its reporting segments to better reflect client orientation, rebranded its fixed income business and has decided to end its NLX interest rate futures business as well. However, Nasdaq’s expense level still remains elevated. Among others, intense competition and regulatory issues remain key concerns. Nasdaq is set to report first quarter results on Apr 26. However, our proven model cannot conclusively say if it will beat or miss expectation because Zacks Rank #3 when combined with Earnings ESP of -0.94% makes prediction difficult.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at 68.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $583 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $99,066,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $38,431,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $36,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,120,000 after buying an additional 451,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 344,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 336,144 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

