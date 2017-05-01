Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 626,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $72.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business earned $583 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $189,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

