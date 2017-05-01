Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of process monitoring systems for the semiconductor, data storage, and flat panel display industries. The company’s primary products are thin film measurement/analysis and overlay metrology systems. These products are used to analyze manufacturing quality at critical steps in production and to provide feedback for production control or notification of out-of-control processes. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nanometrics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) opened at 31.555 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.031 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $402,866.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,842.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $416,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,659.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock worth $1,506,988. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

