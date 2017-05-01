N+1 Singer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Devro plc (DVO)

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Devro plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Devro plc from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Devro plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.67) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Devro plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 205.67 ($2.63).

Devro plc (LON:DVO) opened at 200.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.77. Devro plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.34 and a 12-month high of GBX 291.04. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 334.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Devro plc’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Devro plc

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment includes the Company’s operations in North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment includes the Company’s operations in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia.

