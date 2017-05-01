N+1 Singer Lowers Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Price Target to GBX 58

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) had its price target reduced by N+1 Singer from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.58) price target on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec restated a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price target on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centaur Media Plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 55.75 ($0.71).

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) opened at 46.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 66.66 million. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.88 and a 52 week high of GBX 57.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Centaur Media Plc

Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Home Interest and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.

