Mylan (MYL) Position Maintained by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Mylan were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mylan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 53.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mylan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in Mylan by 88.4% in the first quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 30.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) traded up 0.613% on Monday, hitting $37.579. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,530 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Mylan has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.847 and a beta of 1.14.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The company earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post $5.28 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mylan-myl-position-maintained-by-nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Vetr lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,830,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.