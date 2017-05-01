Mylan’s (MYL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MYL. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Vetr cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.14. Mylan has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post $5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 335.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 152,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

