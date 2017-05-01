Zacks Investment Research Lowers Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) opened at 69.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $80.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Miller acquired 15,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,430.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Corrigan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,298 shares of company stock worth $2,691,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

