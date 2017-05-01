Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Position Held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. held its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $58,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,973,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,590,000 after buying an additional 910,875 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,680,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,329,000 after buying an additional 710,722 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 53.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,666,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 256.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 675,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 486,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. 456,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm’s market cap is $4.51 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

