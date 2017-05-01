Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 105,013 shares of the stock traded hands. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,216.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. is a supplier of trucking and logistics services in Canada. The Company operates through its Business Units, which are divided into two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers in Canada and the United States.

