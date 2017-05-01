Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MULE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 23.04 on Tuesday. Mulesoft has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm’s market cap is $621.16 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

In other Mulesoft news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $258,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,843 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $13,189,000.

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

