Mtu Aero Engines A (NASDAQ:MTUAY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Mtu Aero Engines A (NASDAQ:MTUAY) traded up 3.52% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. Mtu Aero Engines A has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mtu Aero Engines A (MTUAY) Posts Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mtu-aero-engines-a-mtuay-posts-earnings-results.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mtu Aero Engines A in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Mtu Aero Engines A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Receive News & Ratings for Mtu Aero Engines A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mtu Aero Engines A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.