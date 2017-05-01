Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $886 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.38 million. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Mplx Lp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 762,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Mplx Lp’s payout ratio is presently -3,466.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mplx Lp (MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mplx-lp-mplx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx Lp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 174,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp by 19.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.