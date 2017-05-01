Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR) Given house stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) traded up 0.462963% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162.845459. The stock’s market cap is GBX 163.16 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.34. Motorpoint Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.69 and a 12-month high of GBX 245.50.

Motorpoint Group PLC Company Profile

Motorpoint Group plc is an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal business is the sale of vehicles, of which are approximately two years old and which have covered over 15,000 miles. The Company sells vehicles from brands representing vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW.

