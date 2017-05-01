Motif Bio plc – (NASDAQ:MTFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Motif Bio plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research and development of antibiotics for serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. The company’s product pipeline includes Iclaprim, REVIVE-1 and REVIVE-2 which are in clinical stage. Motif Bio plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Motif Bio plc – in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Motif Bio plc – (NASDAQ:MTFB) opened at 10.1952 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Motif Bio plc – has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s market cap is $55.36 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/motif-bio-plc-mtfb-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio plc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio plc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.