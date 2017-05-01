Mosaic (MOS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mosaic earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.87. 4,335,341 shares of the stock traded hands. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Mosaic had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $537,301.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

