Morgan Stanley Raises The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Price Target to $44.00

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Independent Research GmbH restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.684% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.445. 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.574 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 766,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 140,867 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

