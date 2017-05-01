Morgan Stanley (MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.85% on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552,203 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 836,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,970.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $574,625.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $294,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,219,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc set a $42.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

