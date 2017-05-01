Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BHP Billiton plc (BLT) a GBX 1,510 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,510 ($19.30) target price on BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,385 ($17.71) to GBX 1,300 ($16.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.77) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded BHP Billiton plc to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1175.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.53 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,251.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,309.73. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of GBX 786.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,518.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-bhp-billiton-plc-blt-a-gbx-1510-price-target.html.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

