Moog Inc (MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “MOOG, is a worldwide manufacturer of precision control components and systems. Moog actuation devices control high-performance aircraft, strategic and tactical missiles and automated industrial machinery. Products include flight control servoactuators for use on aircraft, propulsion system components, special purpose pumps and filter assemblies, thermal management controls for space stations, pneumatic components and systems, radio control systems, brushless electric servomotors, and controls for industrial automation equipment. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Moog in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.63 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.39%. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

