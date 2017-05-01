Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moody's Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moody's Co. (MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/moodys-co-mco-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

In other Moody's Co. news, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $139,220.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $75,562.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,638 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Moody's Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded up 0.01% during trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. 126,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33. Moody's Co. has a 52 week low of $87.30 and a 52 week high of $119.67.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company earned $942.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.31 million. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. Moody's Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody's Co. will post $5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Moody's Co. Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.