Moody's Co. (MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moody's Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Moody's Co. posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody's Co. will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody's Co..

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business earned $942.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.31 million. Moody's Co. had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moody's Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 403,727 shares. Moody's Co. has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $148,954.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $75,562.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,990 shares of company stock worth $1,103,638. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Moody's Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody's Co.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

