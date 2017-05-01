Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Monster Beverage from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 695,713 shares. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,813,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $4,289,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.0% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

