Steven Mizell Sells 13,700 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) Stock

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) EVP Steven Mizell sold 13,700 shares of Monsanto Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $1,590,707.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 116.61 on Monday. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Monsanto Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/monsanto-company-mon-evp-sells-1590707-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Monsanto Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,919,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,723,000 after buying an additional 880,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,795,000 after buying an additional 76,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,040,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,355,000 after buying an additional 4,209,910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,129,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,002,000 after buying an additional 78,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter valued at $406,735,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.