Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.3-240.3, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.93 million.Monotype Imaging Holdings also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) traded down 6.63% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 436,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business earned $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monotype Imaging Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $569,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $593,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

