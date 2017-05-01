Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. 376,330 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $1,719,286.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,817,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869,192 shares in the company, valued at $76,462,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,743 shares of company stock worth $25,995,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

