Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’ mission is to reduce total energy consumption in our customers’ systems and service our customers with green, practical, compact solutions. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.83.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 91.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $1,719,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,406 shares in the company, valued at $100,817,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $25,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,743 shares of company stock worth $25,995,942. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.