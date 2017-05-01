Methanex Co. (MEOH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 45.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.32 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Methanex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post $4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -846.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 673,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 222,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

